2014 Ford F-150

232,489 KM

Details

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

232,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET8EKF99291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F99291
  • Mileage 232,489 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Additional Features

Skid plate
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Ford F-150