$14,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit 4WD
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit 4WD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
237,703KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RJFJM3EC402321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 237,703 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2nd Set of snow Tires and rims
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
High intensity discharge headlights
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Genuine wood trim
Convenience
Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Remote Ignition
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From KV Cars Inc.
2006 Audi A6 4.2 WITH TIPTRONIC 148,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Nitro SLT 4WD 181,845 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 228,195 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email KV Cars Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Call Dealer
250-768-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee