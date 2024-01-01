Menu
Account
Sign In
2nd Set of snow Tires and rims

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

237,703 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit 4WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

  1. 11064668
  2. 11064668
  3. 11064668
  4. 11064668
  5. 11064668
  6. 11064668
  7. 11064668
  8. 11064668
  9. 11064668
  10. 11064668
Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
237,703KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFJM3EC402321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 237,703 KM

Vehicle Description

2nd Set of snow Tires and rims

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
High intensity discharge headlights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Genuine wood trim

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Remote Ignition
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

Used 2006 Audi A6 4.2 WITH TIPTRONIC for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2006 Audi A6 4.2 WITH TIPTRONIC 148,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Dodge Nitro SLT 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2008 Dodge Nitro SLT 4WD 181,845 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 228,195 KM $7,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email KV Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

Call Dealer

250-768-XXXX

(click to show)

250-768-0377

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee