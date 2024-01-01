$14,990+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
167,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT0FG522829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 167,440 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Safety
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Exterior
Run flat tires
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Split Bench Seat
2015 RAM 1500