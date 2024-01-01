Menu
2015 RAM 1500

167,440 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

2015 RAM 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

167,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT0FG522829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 167,440 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Exterior

Run flat tires

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Split Bench Seat

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2015 RAM 1500