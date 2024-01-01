$29,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 High Roof 170-in. WB
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
239,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WD3BE8CD3HP409145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 239,535 KM
Vehicle Description
Sprinter 2500 Cargo High Roof 170
REFFER with Cooler and Freezer compartments
ZANOTTI equipment runs great, perfect insulation, Diesel engine heater
