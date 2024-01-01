Menu
Sprinter 2500 Cargo High Roof 170 REFFER with Cooler and Freezer compartments ZANOTTI equipment runs great, perfect insulation, Diesel engine heater

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

239,535 KM

Details Description

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof 170-in. WB

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof 170-in. WB

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

239,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WD3BE8CD3HP409145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 239,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Sprinter 2500 Cargo High Roof 170
REFFER with Cooler and Freezer compartments
ZANOTTI equipment runs great, perfect insulation, Diesel engine heater

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter