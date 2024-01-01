Menu
2018 BMW 4 Series

44,607 KM

$42,995

2018 BMW 4 Series

2018 BMW 4 Series

West Dealer Transport

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

$42,995

44,607KM
Used
VIN WBA4Z7C55JED48145

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # DD0363
  • Mileage 44,607 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

West Dealer Transport

West Dealer Transport

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

West Dealer Transport

778-755-6130

2018 BMW 4 Series