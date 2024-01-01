$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Rio
EX Tech Auto w/Navigation
Location
West Auto Sales Group
1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5
778-755-6130
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
82,620KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPA35AB5KE168378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 37O87A
- Mileage 82,620 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
