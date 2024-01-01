Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

54,879 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,879KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWE57BU3KM182726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DK682A
  • Mileage 54,879 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

R line

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta