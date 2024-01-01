$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
West Auto Sales Group
1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5
778-755-6130
54,879KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWE57BU3KM182726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DK682A
- Mileage 54,879 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
R line
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
