Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Kia EV6

15,620 KM

Details Features

$55,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia EV6

AWD Long Range w/GT-Line Pkg 2

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia EV6

AWD Long Range w/GT-Line Pkg 2

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

778-755-6130

  1. 1714175838
  2. 1714175843
  3. 1714175839
  4. 1714175839
  5. 1714175839
  6. 1714175840
  7. 1714175840
  8. 1714175842
  9. 1714175841
  10. 1714175841
  11. 1714175842
  12. 1714175846
  13. 1714175836
  14. 1714175834
  15. 1714175837
  16. 1714175847
  17. 1714175837
  18. 1714175836
  19. 1714175838
  20. 1714175845
  21. 1714175837
  22. 1714175846
  23. 1714175834
  24. 1714175846
  25. 1714175844
  26. 1714175843
  27. 1714175843
  28. 1714175627
  29. 1714175845
  30. 1714175835
Contact Seller

$55,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
15,620KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDC4DLC7N5040777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,620 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

Used 2012 Kia Rondo 4DR WGN I4 LX W/AC for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2012 Kia Rondo 4DR WGN I4 LX W/AC 186,070 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 4MATIC SUV for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 4MATIC SUV 56,849 KM $73,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 16,513 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales

1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5

Call Dealer

778-755-XXXX

(click to show)

778-755-6130

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,595

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

778-755-6130

Contact Seller
2022 Kia EV6