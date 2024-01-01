$31,595+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
2023 Kia Seltos
EX AWD
Location
West Auto Sales Group
1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5
778-755-6130
$31,595
+ taxes & licensing
37,155KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDERCAA1P7441433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DD0395
- Mileage 37,155 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From West Auto Sales Group
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 450 4MATIC SUV 56,849 KM $73,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Soul EX PREMIUM 59,330 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 16,513 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email West Auto Sales Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group
West K Auto Truck & Auto Sales
1840 Byland Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 3E5
Call Dealer
778-755-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,595
+ taxes & licensing
West Auto Sales Group
778-755-6130
2023 Kia Seltos