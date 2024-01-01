$8,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Toyota Camry Solara
SE CONVERTIBLE
2007 Toyota Camry Solara
SE CONVERTIBLE
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
194,917KM
Used
VIN 4T1FA38P57U134169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Stock # TRD206
- Mileage 194,917 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE Convertible
Step into the allure of open-air driving with our used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE Convertible. Dressed in a classic white exterior, this two-door beauty is designed to deliver a smooth ride with its 3.3L naturally aspirated V6 engine and efficient front-wheel-drive system. Paired with an automatic transmission, this Solara is as effortless to drive as it is enjoyable.
The Camry Solara offers a seamless blend of style and performance, boasting a 6-cylinder engine that provides a balance of power and fuel economy. The interior is focused on driver comfort and convenience, featuring keyless entry for quick access to your adventures.
Whether you're cruising the city streets or embarking on a highway journey, the 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE Convertible promises to make every trip memorable. Come in and experience the joy of driving with the top down in this timeless convertible.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2007 Toyota Camry Solara