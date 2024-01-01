Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE Convertible</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Step into the allure of open-air driving with our used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE Convertible. Dressed in a classic white exterior, this two-door beauty is designed to deliver a smooth ride with its 3.3L naturally aspirated V6 engine and efficient front-wheel-drive system. Paired with an automatic transmission, this Solara is as effortless to drive as it is enjoyable.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>The Camry Solara offers a seamless blend of style and performance, boasting a 6-cylinder engine that provides a balance of power and fuel economy. The interior is focused on driver comfort and convenience, featuring keyless entry for quick access to your adventures.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Whether youre cruising the city streets or embarking on a highway journey, the 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE Convertible promises to make every trip memorable. Come in and experience the joy of driving with the top down in this timeless convertible.</div>

2007 Toyota Camry Solara

194,917 KM

Details Description

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Toyota Camry Solara

SE CONVERTIBLE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Camry Solara

SE CONVERTIBLE

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 11129653
  2. 11129653
  3. 11129653
  4. 11129653
  5. 11129653
  6. 11129653
  7. 11129653
  8. 11129653
  9. 11129653
  10. 11129653
  11. 11129653
  12. 11129653
  13. 11129653
  14. 11129653
  15. 11129653
  16. 11129653
  17. 11129653
  18. 11129653
  19. 11129653
  20. 11129653
  21. 11129653
Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
194,917KM
Used
VIN 4T1FA38P57U134169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Stock # TRD206
  • Mileage 194,917 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE Convertible


Step into the allure of open-air driving with our used 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE Convertible. Dressed in a classic white exterior, this two-door beauty is designed to deliver a smooth ride with its 3.3L naturally aspirated V6 engine and efficient front-wheel-drive system. Paired with an automatic transmission, this Solara is as effortless to drive as it is enjoyable.


The Camry Solara offers a seamless blend of style and performance, boasting a 6-cylinder engine that provides a balance of power and fuel economy. The interior is focused on driver comfort and convenience, featuring keyless entry for quick access to your adventures.


Whether you're cruising the city streets or embarking on a highway journey, the 2007 Toyota Camry Solara SE Convertible promises to make every trip memorable. Come in and experience the joy of driving with the top down in this timeless convertible.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2020 Kia Soul EX for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Kia Soul EX 36,125 KM $23,750 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT DOUBLE CAB 4WD for sale in Brandon, MB
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT DOUBLE CAB 4WD 147,476 KM $28,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue SL AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2015 Nissan Rogue SL AWD 121,016 KM $18,750 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Camry Solara