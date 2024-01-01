Menu
Gray 2009 Acura TL SH-AWD AWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shoppers needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether youre seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, weve got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.<br><br>AWD, Leather.

2009 Acura TL

251,877 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 Acura TL

2009 Acura TL

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

251,877KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19UUA96229A800688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 251,877 KM

Vehicle Description

Gray 2009 Acura TL SH-AWD AWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shopper's needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether you're seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, we've got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.

AWD, Leather.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

