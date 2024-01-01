$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Fiat 500
Abarth
2013 Fiat 500
Abarth
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
154,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C3CFFFH7DT566567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # J21131
- Mileage 154,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Nero (Black) 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth FWD 5-Speed C510 Manual 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged
Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shopper's needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether you're seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, we've got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.
500 Abarth, 2D Hatchback, 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged, 5-Speed C510 Manual, FWD, Nero (Black), Black Interior Cloth.
Certified. J&J Certified Details: * Vigorous Inspection * Global Roadside Assistance available 24/7, 365 days a year - 3 months * Get As Low As 7.99% APR Financing OAC * CARFAX Vehicle History Report. * Complimentary 3-Month SiriusXM Select+ Trial Subscription * Full tank of fuel * One free oil change (only redeemable here)
Reviews:
* Owner-stated pluses include the 500's unique looks, character, excellent fuel mileage, fantastic up-level stereo systems, and overall fun-to-drive dynamics. Braking performance is rated highly by owners, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
Manual
2013 Fiat 500