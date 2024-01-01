Menu
2013 Ford Focus - Available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba

Discover the efficient and fun-to-drive 2013 Ford Focus, now available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. This compact sedan offers a great blend of sporty handling, fuel efficiency, and modern technology, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious drivers seeking reliability and style.

Key Features:

  • Engine: 2.0L 4-cylinder engine providing excellent fuel economy without compromising on performance.
  • Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth shifting and responsive driving.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Known for its impressive fuel economy, making it a great option for daily commuters.
  • Technology: Includes Ford SYNC® for hands-free calling and audio control, along with Bluetooth connectivity and a 4.2-inch display.
  • Safety: Equipped with multiple airbags, stability control, and a rearview camera for added safety.
  • Comfort: Features a comfortable interior with cloth seating, air conditioning, and a user-friendly layout for an enjoyable driving experience.

Common Questions:

  • Where can I find a 2013 Ford Focus in Brandon, Manitoba? Visit Planet Kia, serving Brandon, Shilo, Souris, and the surrounding areas.
  • Why choose the 2013 Ford Focus? The Focus is known for its great fuel efficiency, agile handling, and tech-friendly features, all at an affordable price.

Visit Planet Kia in Brandon today to test drive the 2013 Ford Focus and experience its reliability, efficiency, and fun driving dynamics firsthand!

Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba's Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia's, we will find the right vehicle for you.  New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?  At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can't do it then no one can!  We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia. Dealer Permit # 2824

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

Used
189,853KM
VIN 1FADP3F21DL108807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,853 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Focus - Available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba

Discover the efficient and fun-to-drive 2013 Ford Focus, now available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. This compact sedan offers a great blend of sporty handling, fuel efficiency, and modern technology, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious drivers seeking reliability and style.

Key Features:
  • Engine: 2.0L 4-cylinder engine providing excellent fuel economy without compromising on performance.
  • Transmission: 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth shifting and responsive driving.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Known for its impressive fuel economy, making it a great option for daily commuters.
  • Technology: Includes Ford SYNC® for hands-free calling and audio control, along with Bluetooth connectivity and a 4.2-inch display.
  • Safety: Equipped with multiple airbags, stability control, and a rearview camera for added safety.
  • Comfort: Features a comfortable interior with cloth seating, air conditioning, and a user-friendly layout for an enjoyable driving experience.

Common Questions:
  • Where can I find a 2013 Ford Focus in Brandon, Manitoba? Visit Planet Kia, serving Brandon, Shilo, Souris, and the surrounding areas.
  • Why choose the 2013 Ford Focus? The Focus is known for its great fuel efficiency, agile handling, and tech-friendly features, all at an affordable price.

Visit Planet Kia in Brandon today to test drive the 2013 Ford Focus and experience its reliability, efficiency, and fun driving dynamics firsthand!







Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you. 



New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit? 



At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can! 




We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia.




Dealer Permit # 2824

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

