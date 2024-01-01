Menu
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Odometer is 2195 kilometers below market average! Ironman Silver Metallic 2013 Hyundai Accent GL FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shoppers needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether youre seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, weve got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.

Black Cloth.


Certified. J&J Certified Details: * Vigorous Inspection * Global Roadside Assistance available 24/7, 365 days a year - 3 months * Get As Low As 7.99% APR Financing OAC * CARFAX Vehicle History Report. * Complimentary 3-Month SiriusXM Select+ Trial Subscription * Full tank of fuel * One free oil change (only redeemable here)

Reviews:
* Owners typically rave about the Accents great looks, great overall value, surprisingly roomy cabin, relatively high-quality feel, and good performance from the braking system. Peppy performance, good mileage and a comfortable ride round out the package. Many owners say they appreciate the extra space and flexibility enabled by the five-door models folding rear seats and deep cargo hold. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2013 Hyundai Accent

131,377 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
GL

GL

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

131,377KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE6DU090034

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # J24006-2
  • Mileage 131,377 KM

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Odometer is 2195 kilometers below market average! Ironman Silver Metallic 2013 Hyundai Accent GL FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shopper's needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether you're seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, we've got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.

Black Cloth.


Certified. J&J Certified Details: * Vigorous Inspection * Global Roadside Assistance available 24/7, 365 days a year - 3 months * Get As Low As 7.99% APR Financing OAC * CARFAX Vehicle History Report. * Complimentary 3-Month SiriusXM Select+ Trial Subscription * Full tank of fuel * One free oil change (only redeemable here)

Reviews:
* Owners typically rave about the Accents great looks, great overall value, surprisingly roomy cabin, relatively high-quality feel, and good performance from the braking system. Peppy performance, good mileage and a comfortable ride round out the package. Many owners say they appreciate the extra space and flexibility enabled by the five-door models folding rear seats and deep cargo hold. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

Automatic

