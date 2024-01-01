$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent
GL
2013 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
131,377KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE6DU090034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # J24006-2
- Mileage 131,377 KM
Vehicle Description
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Odometer is 2195 kilometers below market average! Ironman Silver Metallic 2013 Hyundai Accent GL FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shopper's needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether you're seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, we've got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.
Black Cloth.
Certified. J&J Certified Details: * Vigorous Inspection * Global Roadside Assistance available 24/7, 365 days a year - 3 months * Get As Low As 7.99% APR Financing OAC * CARFAX Vehicle History Report. * Complimentary 3-Month SiriusXM Select+ Trial Subscription * Full tank of fuel * One free oil change (only redeemable here)
Reviews:
* Owners typically rave about the Accents great looks, great overall value, surprisingly roomy cabin, relatively high-quality feel, and good performance from the braking system. Peppy performance, good mileage and a comfortable ride round out the package. Many owners say they appreciate the extra space and flexibility enabled by the five-door models folding rear seats and deep cargo hold. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
Automatic
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
2013 Hyundai Accent