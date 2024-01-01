$14,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Kawasaki VN1700
VULCAN VAQUERO LEATHER - SLEEK - LOTS of XTRA's
2013 Kawasaki VN1700
VULCAN VAQUERO LEATHER - SLEEK - LOTS of XTRA's
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
12,372KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JKBVNRJ11DA008245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 12,372 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Calling all road riders! This Kawasaki VN1700 Vulcan Vaquero is ready to roll off with you! With leather seating, a bold and sleek design with many extras!
Come up to 1610-1stStreet North, Brandon to check it out!
We look forward to meeting with you!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From J & J Auto Sales
2019 Kia Forte LX 115,332 KM $18,777 + tax & lic
2013 Fiat 500 Abarth 154,777 KM $11,777 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 74,169 KM $38,777 + tax & lic
Email J & J Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
Call Dealer
204-728-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2013 Kawasaki VN1700