<p><strong>Calling all road riders! This Kawasaki VN1700 Vulcan Vaquero is ready to roll off with you! With leather seating, a bold and sleek design with many extras!</strong></p> <p><strong>Come up to 1610-1<sup>st</sup>Street North, Brandon to check it out!</strong></p> <p><strong>We look forward to meeting with you!</strong></p>

2013 Kawasaki VN1700

12,372 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

VIN JKBVNRJ11DA008245

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
