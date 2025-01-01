$18,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P1522
- Mileage 112,226 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mazda CX-5 GT – Now Available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba
Discover the perfect blend of performance, style, and versatility with the 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT. This compact crossover SUV offers an engaging driving experience, sophisticated design, and a well-appointed interior—ideal for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.
Performance & Efficiency
- Dynamic Engine: Enjoy a responsive engine that delivers a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency, ensuring a smooth and agile ride.
- Agile Handling: With precise steering and a refined suspension system, the CX-5 GT provides confident handling around every corner.
Interior & Technology
- Thoughtful Design: The cabin features high-quality materials and comfortable seating, designed to enhance every journey.
- Modern Connectivity: Stay connected with user-friendly controls, an intuitive infotainment system, and available tech features that keep you in command on the road.
Safety & Reliability
- Comprehensive Protection: Engineered with advanced safety features—including multiple airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes—the CX-5 GT prioritizes your peace of mind on every drive.
- Proven Reliability: Mazda’s reputation for durability and performance means you can enjoy a dependable ride for years to come.
Exterior Styling
- Sleek & Sporty: The CX-5 GT’s bold, aerodynamic design and distinctive Mazda styling cues make it a standout on the road.
- Attention to Detail: From its elegant lines to its refined accents, every element of the exterior is crafted to impress.
Visit Planet Kia in Brandon
Experience the exceptional qualities of the 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. Our knowledgeable team is here to answer your questions, provide detailed information, and arrange a test drive so you can see firsthand why this crossover is the ideal choice for your lifestyle.
Elevate your driving experience with the 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT—where performance meets sophistication.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
204-725-2566