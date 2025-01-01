Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=flex max-w-full flex-col flex-grow> <div data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=32a0dc45-d46b-4e44-b353-f34010c49d25 dir=auto class=min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 whitespace-normal break-words text-start [.text-message+&]:mt-5 data-message-model-slug=o3-mini> <div class=flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden first:pt-[3px]> <div class=markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light> <p data-start=0 data-end=73><strong data-start=0 data-end=73>2014 Mazda CX-5 GT – Now Available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba</strong> <p data-start=75 data-end=341>Discover the perfect blend of performance, style, and versatility with the 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT. This compact crossover SUV offers an engaging driving experience, sophisticated design, and a well-appointed interior—ideal for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. <h3 data-start=343 data-end=371>Performance & Efficiency</h3> <ul data-start=372 data-end=650> <li data-start=372 data-end=512><strong data-start=374 data-end=393>Dynamic Engine:</strong> Enjoy a responsive engine that delivers a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency, ensuring a smooth and agile ride.</li> <li data-start=513 data-end=650><strong data-start=515 data-end=534>Agile Handling:</strong> With precise steering and a refined suspension system, the CX-5 GT provides confident handling around every corner.</li> </ul> <h3 data-start=652 data-end=677>Interior & Technology</h3> <ul data-start=678 data-end=975> <li data-start=678 data-end=804><strong data-start=680 data-end=702>Thoughtful Design:</strong> The cabin features high-quality materials and comfortable seating, designed to enhance every journey.</li> <li data-start=805 data-end=975><strong data-start=807 data-end=831>Modern Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected with user-friendly controls, an intuitive infotainment system, and available tech features that keep you in command on the road.</li> </ul> <h3 data-start=977 data-end=1001>Safety & Reliability</h3> <ul data-start=1002 data-end=1334> <li data-start=1002 data-end=1201><strong data-start=1004 data-end=1033>Comprehensive Protection:</strong> Engineered with advanced safety features—including multiple airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes—the CX-5 GT prioritizes your peace of mind on every drive.</li> <li data-start=1202 data-end=1334><strong data-start=1204 data-end=1227>Proven Reliability:</strong> Mazda’s reputation for durability and performance means you can enjoy a dependable ride for years to come.</li> </ul> <h3 data-start=1336 data-end=1356>Exterior Styling</h3> <ul data-start=1357 data-end=1611> <li data-start=1357 data-end=1484><strong data-start=1359 data-end=1378>Sleek & Sporty:</strong> The CX-5 GT’s bold, aerodynamic design and distinctive Mazda styling cues make it a standout on the road.</li> <li data-start=1485 data-end=1611><strong data-start=1487 data-end=1511>Attention to Detail:</strong> From its elegant lines to its refined accents, every element of the exterior is crafted to impress.</li> </ul> <h3 data-start=1613 data-end=1644>Visit Planet Kia in Brandon</h3> <p data-start=1645 data-end=1939>Experience the exceptional qualities of the 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. Our knowledgeable team is here to answer your questions, provide detailed information, and arrange a test drive so you can see firsthand why this crossover is the ideal choice for your lifestyle. <p data-start=1941 data-end=2040 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Elevate your driving experience with the 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT—where performance meets sophistication. </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class=mb-2 flex gap-3 -ml-2 tabindex=0> <div class=flex items-center justify-start rounded-xl p-1> <div> <div class=flex items-center transition-opacity group-hover/turn:opacity-100 opacity-100><span class= data-state=closed><button class=rounded-lg text-token-text-secondary hover:bg-token-main-surface-secondary aria-label=Copy data-testid=copy-turn-action-button><span class=flex h-[30px] w-[30px] items-center justify-center></span></button></span> <div class=flex><span class= data-state=closed><button class=rounded-lg text-token-text-secondary hover:bg-token-main-surface-secondary aria-label=Good response data-testid=good-response-turn-action-button><span class=flex h-[30px] w-[30px] items-center justify-center></span></button></span><span class= data-state=closed><button class=rounded-lg text-token-text-secondary hover:bg-token-main-surface-secondary aria-label=Bad response data-testid=bad-response-turn-action-button><span class=flex h-[30px] w-[30px] items-center justify-center></span></button></span></div> <span class= data-state=closed><button class=rounded-lg text-token-text-secondary hover:bg-token-main-surface-secondary aria-label=Read aloud data-testid=voice-play-turn-action-button><span class=flex h-[30px] w-[30px] items-center justify-center></span></button></span><span class= data-state=closed><button class=rounded-lg text-token-text-secondary hover:bg-token-main-surface-secondary aria-label=Edit in canvas><span class=flex h-[30px] w-[30px] items-center justify-center></span></button></span><span class=hidden></span> <div class=flex items-center pb-0><span class=overflow-hidden text-clip whitespace-nowrap text-sm>o3-mini</span></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you.  New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?  At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can!  We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia. Dealer Permit # 2824

2014 Mazda CX-5

112,226 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mazda CX-5

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12286953

2014 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,226KM
VIN JM3KE4DYXE0315162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P1522
  • Mileage 112,226 KM

Vehicle Description





2014 Mazda CX-5 GT – Now Available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba

Discover the perfect blend of performance, style, and versatility with the 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT. This compact crossover SUV offers an engaging driving experience, sophisticated design, and a well-appointed interior—ideal for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.

Performance & Efficiency


  • Dynamic Engine: Enjoy a responsive engine that delivers a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency, ensuring a smooth and agile ride.

  • Agile Handling: With precise steering and a refined suspension system, the CX-5 GT provides confident handling around every corner.

Interior & Technology

  • Thoughtful Design: The cabin features high-quality materials and comfortable seating, designed to enhance every journey.

  • Modern Connectivity: Stay connected with user-friendly controls, an intuitive infotainment system, and available tech features that keep you in command on the road.

Safety & Reliability

  • Comprehensive Protection: Engineered with advanced safety features—including multiple airbags, stability control, and anti-lock brakes—the CX-5 GT prioritizes your peace of mind on every drive.

  • Proven Reliability: Mazda’s reputation for durability and performance means you can enjoy a dependable ride for years to come.

Exterior Styling

  • Sleek & Sporty: The CX-5 GT’s bold, aerodynamic design and distinctive Mazda styling cues make it a standout on the road.

  • Attention to Detail: From its elegant lines to its refined accents, every element of the exterior is crafted to impress.

Visit Planet Kia in Brandon

Experience the exceptional qualities of the 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. Our knowledgeable team is here to answer your questions, provide detailed information, and arrange a test drive so you can see firsthand why this crossover is the ideal choice for your lifestyle.

Elevate your driving experience with the 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT—where performance meets sophistication.








Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Planet Kia

Used 2020 Honda CR-V for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Honda CR-V 37,385 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia NIRO EX for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Kia NIRO EX 63,964 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Optima LX+ for sale in Brandon, MB
2016 Kia Optima LX+ 51,762 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Planet Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

Call Dealer

204-725-XXXX

(click to show)

204-725-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda CX-5