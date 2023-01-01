Menu
2015 Ford F-250

148,973 KM

Details Features

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2015 Ford F-250

2015 Ford F-250

SD XL Crew Cab 4WD #New Arrival

2015 Ford F-250

SD XL Crew Cab 4WD #New Arrival

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

148,973KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10017765
  Stock #: PFP-633
  VIN: 1FT7W2B66FED00907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-633
  • Mileage 148,973 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

