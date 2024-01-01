Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>2015 Honda CR-V EX</strong> <ul> <li><strong>Keyless Entry</strong></li> <li><strong>Push Button Start</strong></li> <li><strong>Power Moonroof</strong></li> <li><strong>17-inch Alloy Wheels</strong></li> <li><strong>Backup Camera</strong></li> <li><strong>Bluetooth HandsFreeLink</strong></li> <li><strong>USB Audio Interface</strong></li> <li><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong></li> <li><strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong></li> <li><strong>Honda LaneWatch</strong></li> <li><strong>Cruise Control</strong></li> <li><strong>Multi-Angle Rearview Camera</strong></li> </ul> <strong><span>This 2015 Honda CR-V EX is in excellent condition with low mileage. It has been well-maintained and comes with a host of convenient features to enhance your driving experience. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its reliable performance and advanced safety features, this CR-V is ready to tackle any adventure you throw its way.</span></strong> No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty! Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

2015 Honda CR-V

203,252 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda CR-V

EX|HtdSeats|Camera|Local|AWD|Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

EX|HtdSeats|Camera|Local|AWD|Alloys

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 11254442
  2. 11254442
  3. 11254442
  4. 11254442
  5. 11254442
  6. 11254442
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
203,252KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H53FH129106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,252 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda CR-V EX




  • Keyless Entry
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Moonroof
  • 17-inch Alloy Wheels
  • Backup Camera
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
  • USB Audio Interface
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Honda LaneWatch
  • Cruise Control
  • Multi-Angle Rearview Camera

This 2015 Honda CR-V EX is in excellent condition with low mileage. It has been well-maintained and comes with a host of convenient features to enhance your driving experience. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its reliable performance and advanced safety features, this CR-V is ready to tackle any adventure you throw its way.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forman Honda

Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX|HtdSeats|Camera|Local|AWD|Alloys for sale in Brandon, MB
2015 Honda CR-V EX|HtdSeats|Camera|Local|AWD|Alloys 203,252 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Passport Touring|Certified|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|Navi|Local for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Honda Passport Touring|Certified|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|Navi|Local 39,896 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic EX|Certified|RmtStart|HtdSeats|Camera|Btooth|Local for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Honda Civic EX|Certified|RmtStart|HtdSeats|Camera|Btooth|Local 107,251 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V