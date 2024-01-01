$17,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V
EX|HtdSeats|Camera|Local|AWD|Alloys
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
203,252KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H53FH129106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,252 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda CR-V EX
This 2015 Honda CR-V EX is in excellent condition with low mileage. It has been well-maintained and comes with a host of convenient features to enhance your driving experience. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. With its reliable performance and advanced safety features, this CR-V is ready to tackle any adventure you throw its way.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
- Keyless Entry
- Push Button Start
- Power Moonroof
- 17-inch Alloy Wheels
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
- USB Audio Interface
- Heated Front Seats
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Honda LaneWatch
- Cruise Control
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
