$18,500+ tax & licensing
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2015 Jeep Cherokee
2015 Jeep Cherokee
North 4WD #New Arrival
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$18,500
+ taxes & licensing
144,547KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10008177
- Stock #: PFP-634
- VIN: 1C4PJMCB7FW550477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-634
- Mileage 144,547 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2015 Jeep Cherokee North, a versatile and capable SUV designed to elevate your driving experience. This particular model comes with an array of optional equipment that enhances both comfort and convenience.
The Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl exterior paint adds a touch of sophistication to the Cherokee's rugged design. The Customer Preferred Package 25J brings a host of features to the table, including the Cold Weather Group. This group equips the Cherokee with all-season floor mats, a leather-wrapped shift knob, power heated mirrors, heated front seats, exterior mirrors with a heating element, a windshield wiper de-icer, and a heated steering wheel. With these additions, you can tackle any weather condition with ease and enjoy a cozy interior.
The Comfort/Convenience Group takes convenience to the next level with features such as a cargo net, tonneau cover, rearview auto-dimming mirror with a microphone, passive entry/keyless go, remote proximity keyless entry, air conditioning with dual-zone control, a premium air filter, power 8-way driver seat, power 4-way driver lumbar adjust, power liftgate, security alarm, remote start system, universal garage door opener, and a humidity sensor. These amenities ensure a comfortable and hassle-free driving experience.
Equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission with Active Drive II, this Cherokee offers enhanced off-road capabilities with features like the Active Drive II Badge, Hill Descent Control, Jeep Active Drive II, and an off-road suspension. You can confidently explore various terrains and overcome challenging obstacles. Additional features include the ParkView rear backup camera
The 2015 Jeep Cherokee North combines ruggedness, versatility, and a plethora of optional features to create an exceptional SUV that's ready to tackle any adventure and provide utmost comfort and convenience along the way.
Included balance of Chrysler Ext Wty until Feb 2024 or 164,000kms
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7