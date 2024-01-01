Menu
2016 CHEVROLET MALIBU 2.5 4CYL ENGINE WITH LOW KM ON IT

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

92,285 KM

$17,200

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Limited LS

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Limited LS

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,285KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G11B5SA7GU111111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,285 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHEVROLET MALIBU 2.5 4CYL ENGINE WITH LOW KM ON IT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

$17,200

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

2016 Chevrolet Malibu