Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Trax

24,024 KM

Details Description Features

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LS FWD #New Arrival #Low Kms

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LS FWD #New Arrival #Low Kms

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
24,024KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9985622
  • Stock #: PFP-628
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSBXGL245672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Mileage 24,024 KM

Vehicle Description

Embark on a journey of discovery with the 2017 Chevrolet Trax. This compact SUV is equipped with a dynamic 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a responsive 6-speed automatic transmission, providing a perfect blend of power and fuel efficiency. The 16-inch steel wheels ensure stability and control, allowing you to tackle various road conditions with confidence. Experience convenience at your fingertips with the Trax's array of features. The rear view camera makes parking and maneuvering a breeze, ensuring safety and peace of mind. With remote keyless entry, accessing your vehicle is effortless, while power windows add a touch of comfort to your daily drives. Stay connected on the go with the steering wheel-mounted Bluetooth and audio system controls, allowing you to manage calls and music without distractions. The Chevrolet MyLink Radio infotainment system, featuring a vibrant 7-inch color touch screen display, keeps you connected and entertained. Enjoy your favorite tunes through the 6-speaker audio system and conveniently connect your devices using the USB port.

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2016 Chevrolet Trax ...
 24,024 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q5 2.0 qua...
 73,424 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Lu...
 11,689 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory