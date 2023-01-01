$30,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,950
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2016 Land Rover Evoque
2016 Land Rover Evoque
HSE Luxuries ,AWD
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$30,950
+ taxes & licensing
87,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10631739
- Stock #: JB23203
- VIN: SALVR2BG2GH086191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # JB23203
- Mileage 87,277 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From J & J Auto Sales
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3