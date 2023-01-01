Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

115,960 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS- Just Arrived

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS- Just Arrived

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 9950894
  2. 9950894
  3. 9950894
  4. 9950894
  5. 9950894
  6. 9950894
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
115,960KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9950894
  • Stock #: 43028C
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY0G0703702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,960 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5L L4 SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-valve, 6-speed automatic transmission, All-wheel drive, 7-inch colour touchscreen display with Mazda Connect, Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers, Navigation System, Heated outside mirrors, Power glass moonroof with tilt and slide, 6-way power driver's seat, Heated front seats, Leather-trimmed upholstery, Rearview camera (wide angle), Side-curtain airbags with rollover sensor, AND MUCH MORE. 




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2018 Honda Ridgeline...
 85,772 KM
$37,994 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang V6...
 27,456 KM
$30,994 + tax & lic
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 1,002 KM
$48,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory