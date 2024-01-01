$37,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew Cab 4WD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
73,617KM
Used
VIN 3GCUKREC6HG331613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-830
- Mileage 73,617 KM
Vehicle Description
Room for everything except compromise. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado is powered by a 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 engine, with a 6 speed automatic transmission and 4x4 drive. Features include a 9100 pound max towing capacity, 17 inch aluminum wheels, EZ lift and lower tailgate, rearview camera, 8 inch touchscreen display, apple carplay, Bluetooth/USB/AUX connectivity, leather seats, heated front seats, power adjustable drivers seat, rubberized vinyl floor mats.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
