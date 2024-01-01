Menu
<div>Room for everything except compromise. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado is powered by a 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 engine, with a 6 speed automatic transmission and 4x4 drive. Features include a 9100 pound max towing capacity, 17 inch aluminum wheels, EZ lift and lower tailgate, rearview camera, 8 inch touchscreen display, apple carplay, Bluetooth/USB/AUX connectivity, leather seats, heated front seats, power adjustable drivers seat, rubberized vinyl floor mats.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-7e97a285-7fff-676f-c647-4d1456d63d0b><span>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.</span></span><br></div>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

73,617 KM

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

73,617KM
Used
VIN 3GCUKREC6HG331613

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-830
  • Mileage 73,617 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500