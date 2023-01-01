Menu
2017 Honda Civic

123,329 KM

Details Description Features

$23,993

+ tax & licensing
$23,993

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Touring|HtdLthr|RmtStart|Navi|56MPG|Loaded|Local

2017 Honda Civic

Touring|HtdLthr|RmtStart|Navi|56MPG|Loaded|Local

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$23,993

+ taxes & licensing

123,329KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9586369
  • Stock #: U11776
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F94HH101631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,329 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda Civic Touring - Heated front and back leather seats, remote starter, navigation, honda sensing, apple carplay/ android auto and so much more!

One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, Navigation System, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Leather, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio.



1.5L I4 DOHC 16V

Awards:

* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick

Reviews:

* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Climate Control
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Driver Electric Seat

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

