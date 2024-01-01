Menu
<div>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.<br></div>

2017 Jeep Wrangler

65,390 KM

Details Description Features

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4WD #Freedom Top

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4WD #Freedom Top

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 11075510
  2. 11075510
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

65,390KM
Used
VIN 1C4AJWAGXHL747065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 65,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

2017 Jeep Wrangler