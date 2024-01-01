$28,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4WD #Freedom Top
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4WD #Freedom Top
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$28,500
+ taxes & licensing
65,390KM
Used
VIN 1C4AJWAGXHL747065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 65,390 KM
Vehicle Description
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
