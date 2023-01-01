$28,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
2017 Mazda CX-5
Grand Touring AWD #Heated Seats #Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$28,000
- Listing ID: 9589045
- Stock #: PFP-567
- VIN: JM3KFBDL5H0119169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,516 KM
Vehicle Description
A LIVELY DRIVE IN AN IRRESISTABLE PACKAGE. This 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD. Features a Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Bluetooth and USB Connectivity, Forward Collision Warning, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heads up Display, and Automatic Tailgate.
Includes 3 Month/6,000km Powertrain Warranty
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.