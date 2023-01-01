Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

118,516 KM

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

Grand Touring AWD #Heated Seats #Heated Steering Wheel

2017 Mazda CX-5

Grand Touring AWD #Heated Seats #Heated Steering Wheel

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

118,516KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9589045
  • Stock #: PFP-567
  • VIN: JM3KFBDL5H0119169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-567
  • Mileage 118,516 KM

Vehicle Description

A LIVELY DRIVE IN AN IRRESISTABLE PACKAGE. This 2017 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD.  Features a  Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Bluetooth and USB Connectivity, Forward Collision Warning, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heads up Display, and Automatic Tailgate.

Includes 3 Month/6,000km Powertrain Warranty

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

