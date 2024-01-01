2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Presenting the robust and stylish 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT, a truck that seamlessly blends power and sophistication. This pre-owned beast is ready to tackle any challenge with its formidable features and dependable performance. </div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Dressed in a sleek Silver exterior, the Silverado 2500HD LT commands attention on the road. The trucks bold and aggressive stance is complemented by its rugged design, making it an ideal choice for those who require both functionality and aesthetic appeal. </div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Step inside to find a spacious and comfortable Grey interior that offers a welcoming atmosphere. The interior is designed with practicality in mind, ensuring that both driver and passengers experience maximum comfort and convenience during their journey.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Under the hood, this Silverado is powered by a 6.6L Turbo V8 diesel engine, capable of delivering immense power and torque. Whether youre hauling heavy loads or navigating through rough terrains, the 4X4 drivetrain provides excellent traction and stability.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Noteworthy features of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT include:</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>- Keyless Entry </div><br /><div>- 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 Engine</div><br /><div>- Automatic Transmission</div><br /><div>- 4X4 Drivetrain for superior traction</div><br /><div>- Durable and spacious 4-door configuration</div><br /><div>- Diesel fuel type for robust performance</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>This truck is not just about power; its also about providing a comfortable and safe driving experience. With its combination of advanced features and rugged capabilities, the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is the perfect vehicle for those who demand more from their truck. Whether youre using it for work or play, this Silverado is built to exceed expectations. </div><br /><div></div><br /><div><span>For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471</span></div>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

145,937 KM

Details Description

$52,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD #diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD #diesel

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 11320819
  2. 11320819
  3. 11320819
  4. 11320819
  5. 11320819
  6. 11320819
  7. 11320819
  8. 11320819
  9. 11320819
  10. 11320819
  11. 11320819
  12. 11320819
  13. 11320819
  14. 11320819
  15. 11320819
  16. 11320819
  17. 11320819
  18. 11320819
  19. 11320819
  20. 11320819
  21. 11320819
  22. 11320819
  23. 11320819
  24. 11320819
  25. 11320819
Contact Seller

$52,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,937KM
Used
VIN 1GC1KVEY3JF277265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-839
  • Mileage 145,937 KM

Vehicle Description

Presenting the robust and stylish 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT, a truck that seamlessly blends power and sophistication. This pre-owned beast is ready to tackle any challenge with its formidable features and dependable performance.


Dressed in a sleek Silver exterior, the Silverado 2500HD LT commands attention on the road. The truck's bold and aggressive stance is complemented by its rugged design, making it an ideal choice for those who require both functionality and aesthetic appeal.


Step inside to find a spacious and comfortable Grey interior that offers a welcoming atmosphere. The interior is designed with practicality in mind, ensuring that both driver and passengers experience maximum comfort and convenience during their journey.


Under the hood, this Silverado is powered by a 6.6L Turbo V8 diesel engine, capable of delivering immense power and torque. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or navigating through rough terrains, the 4X4 drivetrain provides excellent traction and stability.


Noteworthy features of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT include:


- Keyless Entry
- 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
- 4X4 Drivetrain for superior traction
- Durable and spacious 4-door configuration
- Diesel fuel type for robust performance


This truck is not just about power; it's also about providing a comfortable and safe driving experience. With its combination of advanced features and rugged capabilities, the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is the perfect vehicle for those who demand more from their truck. Whether you're using it for work or play, this Silverado is built to exceed expectations.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT 74,336 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte EX for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Kia Forte EX 26,933 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Crew Cab Short Box 4WD for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Crew Cab Short Box 4WD 148,470 KM $36,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500