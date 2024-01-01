$52,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD #diesel
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD #diesel
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$52,500
+ taxes & licensing
145,937KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GC1KVEY3JF277265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-839
- Mileage 145,937 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Presenting the robust and stylish 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT, a truck that seamlessly blends power and sophistication. This pre-owned beast is ready to tackle any challenge with its formidable features and dependable performance.
Dressed in a sleek Silver exterior, the Silverado 2500HD LT commands attention on the road. The truck's bold and aggressive stance is complemented by its rugged design, making it an ideal choice for those who require both functionality and aesthetic appeal.
Step inside to find a spacious and comfortable Grey interior that offers a welcoming atmosphere. The interior is designed with practicality in mind, ensuring that both driver and passengers experience maximum comfort and convenience during their journey.
Under the hood, this Silverado is powered by a 6.6L Turbo V8 diesel engine, capable of delivering immense power and torque. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or navigating through rough terrains, the 4X4 drivetrain provides excellent traction and stability.
Noteworthy features of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT include:
- Keyless Entry
- 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
- 4X4 Drivetrain for superior traction
- Durable and spacious 4-door configuration
- Diesel fuel type for robust performance
This truck is not just about power; it's also about providing a comfortable and safe driving experience. With its combination of advanced features and rugged capabilities, the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is the perfect vehicle for those who demand more from their truck. Whether you're using it for work or play, this Silverado is built to exceed expectations.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
Dressed in a sleek Silver exterior, the Silverado 2500HD LT commands attention on the road. The truck's bold and aggressive stance is complemented by its rugged design, making it an ideal choice for those who require both functionality and aesthetic appeal.
Step inside to find a spacious and comfortable Grey interior that offers a welcoming atmosphere. The interior is designed with practicality in mind, ensuring that both driver and passengers experience maximum comfort and convenience during their journey.
Under the hood, this Silverado is powered by a 6.6L Turbo V8 diesel engine, capable of delivering immense power and torque. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or navigating through rough terrains, the 4X4 drivetrain provides excellent traction and stability.
Noteworthy features of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT include:
- Keyless Entry
- 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
- 4X4 Drivetrain for superior traction
- Durable and spacious 4-door configuration
- Diesel fuel type for robust performance
This truck is not just about power; it's also about providing a comfortable and safe driving experience. With its combination of advanced features and rugged capabilities, the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT is the perfect vehicle for those who demand more from their truck. Whether you're using it for work or play, this Silverado is built to exceed expectations.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT 74,336 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte EX 26,933 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country Crew Cab Short Box 4WD 148,470 KM $36,500 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$52,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500