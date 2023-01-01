Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

97,743 KM

Details Description Features

$30,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
Highline 4Motion #New Arrival

Location

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

97,743KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10000397
  • Stock #: A124
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX4JM188361

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A124
  • Mileage 97,743 KM

Vehicle Description

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

