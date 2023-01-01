2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$30,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 7 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10000397

10000397 Stock #: A124

A124 VIN: 3VV4B7AX4JM188361

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A124

Mileage 97,743 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.