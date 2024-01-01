2019 Chrysler 300

Menu
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

112,838KM
Used
VIN 2C3CCAGG2KH626732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD215
  • Mileage 112,838 KM

Vehicle Description

A Statement to Live by. This 2019 Chrysler 300S AWD is powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, 8-Speed automatic transmission, and All-Wheel Drive
This vehicle features Remote Start, keyless entry, LED fog lamps, Black Noise aluminum wheels, leather-faced sport bucket seats, heated front seats, power seats, 8.4-inch touchscreen, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth connectivity, universal garage door opener, sport mode, and premium sound system.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

