$29,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler 300
S V6 AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
112,838KM
Used
VIN 2C3CCAGG2KH626732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TRD215
- Mileage 112,838 KM
Vehicle Description
A Statement to Live by. This 2019 Chrysler 300S AWD is powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, 8-Speed automatic transmission, and All-Wheel Drive
This vehicle features Remote Start, keyless entry, LED fog lamps, Black Noise aluminum wheels, leather-faced sport bucket seats, heated front seats, power seats, 8.4-inch touchscreen, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth connectivity, universal garage door opener, sport mode, and premium sound system.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2019 Chrysler 300