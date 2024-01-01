Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>2019 Honda HR-V LX AWD Certified</strong> <strong><span>This 2019 Honda HR-V LX AWD offers a perfect blend of versatility, efficiency, and reliability. With its Honda Certified Pre-Owned status, you can have peace of mind knowing it has undergone a rigorous inspection process. Equipped with a responsive 1.8L engine and AWD capability, this HR-V is ready to tackle any terrain or weather condition. Its spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting or weekend adventures. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the comfort and performance of this certified pre-owned HR-V.</span></strong> No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty! Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,, <ul> <li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong></li> <li><strong>Backup Camera</strong></li> <li><strong>Keyless Entry</strong></li> <li><strong>Power Windows and Locks</strong></li> <li><strong>Cruise Control</strong></li> <li><strong>USB Ports</strong></li> <li><strong>Air Conditioning</strong></li> <li><strong>Split Folding Rear Seat</strong></li> <li><strong>Traction Control</strong></li> <li><strong>Brake Assist</strong></li> <li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned Warranty</strong></li> </ul>

2019 Honda HR-V

99,869 KM

Details Description

$24,808

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda HR-V

LX|Certified|HtdSeats|Camera|Carplay|Local

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda HR-V

LX|Certified|HtdSeats|Camera|Carplay|Local

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 11224730
  2. 11224730
  3. 11224730
  4. 11224730
  5. 11224730
  6. 11224730
  7. 11224730
  8. 11224730
  9. 11224730
  10. 11224730
  11. 11224730
  12. 11224730
  13. 11224730
  14. 11224730
  15. 11224730
  16. 11224730
  17. 11224730
  18. 11224730
  19. 11224730
  20. 11224730
  21. 11224730
  22. 11224730
  23. 11224730
  24. 11224730
Contact Seller

$24,808

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
99,869KM
Used
VIN 3CZRU6H39KM104218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,869 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda HR-V LX AWD Certified




This 2019 Honda HR-V LX AWD offers a perfect blend of versatility, efficiency, and reliability. With its Honda Certified Pre-Owned status, you can have peace of mind knowing it has undergone a rigorous inspection process. Equipped with a responsive 1.8L engine and AWD capability, this HR-V is ready to tackle any terrain or weather condition. Its spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting or weekend adventures. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the comfort and performance of this certified pre-owned HR-V.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,




  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Backup Camera
  • Keyless Entry
  • Power Windows and Locks
  • Cruise Control
  • USB Ports
  • Air Conditioning
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Certified Pre-Owned Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forman Honda

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Local|Clean|Camera for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Toyota Corolla LE|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Local|Clean|Camera 82,489 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge HtdSeats|RmtStart|Local|Clean for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Ford Edge HtdSeats|RmtStart|Local|Clean 93,604 KM $29,689 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GS|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|Camera|40MPG for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|Camera|40MPG 71,719 KM $28,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,808

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2019 Honda HR-V