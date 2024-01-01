$24,808+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda HR-V
LX|Certified|HtdSeats|Camera|Carplay|Local
2019 Honda HR-V
LX|Certified|HtdSeats|Camera|Carplay|Local
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$24,808
+ taxes & licensing
99,869KM
Used
VIN 3CZRU6H39KM104218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,869 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda HR-V LX AWD Certified
This 2019 Honda HR-V LX AWD offers a perfect blend of versatility, efficiency, and reliability. With its Honda Certified Pre-Owned status, you can have peace of mind knowing it has undergone a rigorous inspection process. Equipped with a responsive 1.8L engine and AWD capability, this HR-V is ready to tackle any terrain or weather condition. Its spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting or weekend adventures. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the comfort and performance of this certified pre-owned HR-V.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Backup Camera
- Keyless Entry
- Power Windows and Locks
- Cruise Control
- USB Ports
- Air Conditioning
- Split Folding Rear Seat
- Traction Control
- Brake Assist
- Certified Pre-Owned Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Call Dealer
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
