Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>Certified Pre-Owned 2019 Honda Passport Touring</strong> <ul> <li><strong>Honda Sensing Suite:</strong> Includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist System</li> <li><strong>Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System</strong></li> <li><strong>Premium Audio System with 10 Speakers, including Subwoofer</strong></li> <li><strong>Hands-Free Access Power Tailgate</strong></li> <li><strong>Wireless Phone Charger</strong></li> <li><strong>Heated and Ventilated Front Seats</strong></li> <li><strong>Heated Rear Seats</strong></li> <li><strong>Panoramic Moonroof</strong></li> <li><strong>20-inch Alloy Wheels</strong></li> <li><strong>HondaLink® Subscription Services</strong></li> </ul> <strong><span>This certified pre-owned 2019 Honda Passport Touring combines rugged capability with luxurious comfort and advanced technology. With its powerful V6 engine and AWD system, its ready to take on any terrain or weather condition. The spacious and well-appointed interior ensures a comfortable ride for all passengers, while the latest safety features provide peace of mind on every journey. Plus, with Hondas certified pre-owned program, you can enjoy added assurance and benefits, making this Passport Touring an excellent choice for your next adventure.</span></strong> No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty! Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

2019 Honda Passport

39,896 KM

Details Description

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Passport

Touring|Certified|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|Navi|Local

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Passport

Touring|Certified|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|Navi|Local

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 11254439
  2. 11254439
  3. 11254439
  4. 11254439
  5. 11254439
  6. 11254439
  7. 11254439
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
39,896KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF8H95KB502591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # Q24282A
  • Mileage 39,896 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Pre-Owned 2019 Honda Passport Touring




  • Honda Sensing Suite: Includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist System
  • Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
  • Premium Audio System with 10 Speakers, including Subwoofer
  • Hands-Free Access Power Tailgate
  • Wireless Phone Charger
  • Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
  • Heated Rear Seats
  • Panoramic Moonroof
  • 20-inch Alloy Wheels
  • HondaLink® Subscription Services




This certified pre-owned 2019 Honda Passport Touring combines rugged capability with luxurious comfort and advanced technology. With its powerful V6 engine and AWD system, it's ready to take on any terrain or weather condition. The spacious and well-appointed interior ensures a comfortable ride for all passengers, while the latest safety features provide peace of mind on every journey. Plus, with Honda's certified pre-owned program, you can enjoy added assurance and benefits, making this Passport Touring an excellent choice for your next adventure.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forman Honda

Used 2019 Honda Civic EX|Certified|RmtStart|HtdSeats|Camera|Btooth|Local for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Honda Civic EX|Certified|RmtStart|HtdSeats|Camera|Btooth|Local 107,251 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 GMC Terrain SLE 77,816 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GT for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Mazda CX-3 GT 81,476 KM $28,560 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Passport