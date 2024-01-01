$32,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda Passport
Touring|Certified|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|Navi|Local
2019 Honda Passport
Touring|Certified|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|Navi|Local
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
39,896KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNYF8H95KB502591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # Q24282A
- Mileage 39,896 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Certified Pre-Owned 2019 Honda Passport Touring
This certified pre-owned 2019 Honda Passport Touring combines rugged capability with luxurious comfort and advanced technology. With its powerful V6 engine and AWD system, it's ready to take on any terrain or weather condition. The spacious and well-appointed interior ensures a comfortable ride for all passengers, while the latest safety features provide peace of mind on every journey. Plus, with Honda's certified pre-owned program, you can enjoy added assurance and benefits, making this Passport Touring an excellent choice for your next adventure.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
- Honda Sensing Suite: Includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist System
- Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
- Premium Audio System with 10 Speakers, including Subwoofer
- Hands-Free Access Power Tailgate
- Wireless Phone Charger
- Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Panoramic Moonroof
- 20-inch Alloy Wheels
- HondaLink® Subscription Services
This certified pre-owned 2019 Honda Passport Touring combines rugged capability with luxurious comfort and advanced technology. With its powerful V6 engine and AWD system, it's ready to take on any terrain or weather condition. The spacious and well-appointed interior ensures a comfortable ride for all passengers, while the latest safety features provide peace of mind on every journey. Plus, with Honda's certified pre-owned program, you can enjoy added assurance and benefits, making this Passport Touring an excellent choice for your next adventure.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Forman Honda
2019 Honda Civic EX|Certified|RmtStart|HtdSeats|Camera|Btooth|Local 107,251 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE 77,816 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-3 GT 81,476 KM $28,560 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Forman Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Call Dealer
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2019 Honda Passport