Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Radiating confidence and distinction, this 2019 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD is driven by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and a responsive 6-speed automatic transmission. It glides on 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, setting the stage for a unique ride.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Tech-savvy features abound, including a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring seamless integration with your devices. Revel in the comfort of heated front seats and a heated steering wheel while navigating confidently with the rearview camera.</div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div>Convenience meets modernity with proximity keyless entry and push-button start. Safety features like blind spot collision warning, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic collision warning add an extra layer of security to your drive. This Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD exudes confidence and stands out for its blend of technology and safety.</div>

2019 Hyundai KONA

75,771 KM

Details Description

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai KONA

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

SEL AWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,771KM
Used
VIN KM8K2CAA5KU326900

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,771 KM

Vehicle Description

Radiating confidence and distinction, this 2019 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD is driven by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and a responsive 6-speed automatic transmission. It glides on 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, setting the stage for a unique ride.


Tech-savvy features abound, including a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring seamless integration with your devices. Revel in the comfort of heated front seats and a heated steering wheel while navigating confidently with the rearview camera.


Convenience meets modernity with proximity keyless entry and push-button start. Safety features like blind spot collision warning, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic collision warning add an extra layer of security to your drive. This Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD exudes confidence and stands out for its blend of technology and safety.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2019 Hyundai KONA SEL AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Hyundai KONA SEL AWD 75,771 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck Crew Cab 4WD Short Box for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck Crew Cab 4WD Short Box 69,578 KM $33,750 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS 1.5 AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS 1.5 AWD 117,226 KM $23,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA