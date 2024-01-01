$24,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
SEL AWD
2019 Hyundai KONA
SEL AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
75,771KM
Used
VIN KM8K2CAA5KU326900
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,771 KM
Vehicle Description
Radiating confidence and distinction, this 2019 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD is driven by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and a responsive 6-speed automatic transmission. It glides on 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, setting the stage for a unique ride.
Tech-savvy features abound, including a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring seamless integration with your devices. Revel in the comfort of heated front seats and a heated steering wheel while navigating confidently with the rearview camera.
Convenience meets modernity with proximity keyless entry and push-button start. Safety features like blind spot collision warning, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic collision warning add an extra layer of security to your drive. This Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD exudes confidence and stands out for its blend of technology and safety.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
2019 Hyundai KONA