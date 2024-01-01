Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>2019 Kia Forte EX - Available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba</strong> Explore the sleek and modern <strong>2019 Kia Forte EX</strong>, now available at <strong>Planet Kia</strong> in Brandon, Manitoba. This compact sedan combines advanced technology, stylish design, and excellent fuel efficiency, making it a top choice for drivers who want a blend of performance and comfort. <h3>Key Features:</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Engine</strong>: 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering excellent fuel efficiency and smooth power.</li> <li><strong>Transmission</strong>: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for a responsive and efficient driving experience.</li> <li><strong>Technology</strong>: 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and keyless entry for convenience and connectivity on the go.</li> <li><strong>Safety</strong>: Advanced safety features like forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert to keep you safe on the road.</li> <li><strong>Comfort</strong>: Heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a spacious cabin with premium materials for a comfortable ride.</li> </ul> <h3>Common Questions:</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Where can I buy a 2019 Kia Forte EX in Brandon, Manitoba?</strong> Visit <strong>Planet Kia</strong>, your local dealership serving Brandon, Shilo, Souris, and nearby areas.</li> <li><strong>Why choose the 2019 Kia Forte EX?</strong> With its impressive fuel efficiency, advanced safety features, and tech-forward interior, the Forte EX is perfect for drivers seeking both style and substance.</li> </ul> Come to <strong>Planet Kia in Brandon</strong> today to test drive the 2019 Kia Forte EX and experience its exceptional performance and features for yourself! Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you.  New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?  At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can!  We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia. Dealer Permit # 2824

2019 Kia Forte

48,328 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,328KM
VIN 3KPF54AD3KE095507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5E012A
  • Mileage 48,328 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Kia Forte EX - Available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba

Explore the sleek and modern 2019 Kia Forte EX, now available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. This compact sedan combines advanced technology, stylish design, and excellent fuel efficiency, making it a top choice for drivers who want a blend of performance and comfort.

Key Features:
  • Engine: 2.0L 4-cylinder engine delivering excellent fuel efficiency and smooth power.
  • Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for a responsive and efficient driving experience.
  • Technology: 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and keyless entry for convenience and connectivity on the go.
  • Safety: Advanced safety features like forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert to keep you safe on the road.
  • Comfort: Heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a spacious cabin with premium materials for a comfortable ride.

Common Questions:
  • Where can I buy a 2019 Kia Forte EX in Brandon, Manitoba? Visit Planet Kia, your local dealership serving Brandon, Shilo, Souris, and nearby areas.
  • Why choose the 2019 Kia Forte EX? With its impressive fuel efficiency, advanced safety features, and tech-forward interior, the Forte EX is perfect for drivers seeking both style and substance.

Come to Planet Kia in Brandon today to test drive the 2019 Kia Forte EX and experience its exceptional performance and features for yourself!







Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you. 



New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit? 



At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can! 




We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia.




Dealer Permit # 2824

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Planet Kia

Used 2020 Kia Sportage EX Premium for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Kia Sportage EX Premium 108,550 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte EX Plus for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Kia Forte EX Plus 113,389 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage X-line Limited for sale in Brandon, MB
2023 Kia Sportage X-line Limited 84,796 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Planet Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

Call Dealer

204-725-XXXX

(click to show)

204-725-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte