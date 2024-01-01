$20,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Forte
EX
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,328KM
VIN 3KPF54AD3KE095507
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5E012A
- Mileage 48,328 KM
2019 Kia Forte EX - Available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba
Explore the sleek and modern 2019 Kia Forte EX, now available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. This compact sedan combines advanced technology, stylish design, and excellent fuel efficiency, making it a top choice for drivers who want a blend of performance and comfort.
Key Features:
Common Questions:
Come to Planet Kia in Brandon today to test drive the 2019 Kia Forte EX and experience its exceptional performance and features for yourself!
Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you.
New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?
At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can!
We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia.
Dealer Permit # 2824
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
2019 Kia Forte