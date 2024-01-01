Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

120,719 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Sorento

LX

2019 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,719KM
Used
VIN 5XYPGDA33KG442276

Vehicle Details

  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,719 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

2019 Kia Sorento