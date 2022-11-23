$49,888+ tax & licensing
$49,888
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Loaded , Nice little car
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$49,888
+ taxes & licensing
96,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9440421
- Stock #: JB22144
- VIN: WDDZF6JB0KA567823
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,777 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
