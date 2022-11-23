Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

96,777 KM

Details Features

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Loaded , Nice little car

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Loaded , Nice little car

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

96,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9440421
  Stock #: JB22144
  VIN: WDDZF6JB0KA567823

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 96,777 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

