Menu
Account
Sign In
Awards:<br> * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards Black 2019 Subaru Crosstrek AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shoppers needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether youre seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, weve got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owner confidence seems to be covered off nicely with the Subaru Crosstrek. Many owners and reviewers rate the Crosstrek highly for its strong safety scores, all-weather traction, and a combination of good fuel economy and go-anywhere versatility that make virtually any road trip or adventure a no-brainer, regardless of conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

141,077 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
141,077KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTACC9KH244429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # J23049-1
  • Mileage 141,077 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards Black 2019 Subaru Crosstrek AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shopper's needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether you're seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, we've got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.


Reviews:
* Owner confidence seems to be covered off nicely with the Subaru Crosstrek. Many owners and reviewers rate the Crosstrek highly for its strong safety scores, all-weather traction, and a combination of good fuel economy and go-anywhere versatility that make virtually any road trip or adventure a no-brainer, regardless of conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J & J Auto Sales

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 4X4 - H. SEATS - CREW CAB for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 4X4 - H. SEATS - CREW CAB 89,779 KM $44,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Dodge Charger GT 106,814 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited for sale in Brandon, MB
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 148,897 KM $27,900 + tax & lic

Email J & J Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-4040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek