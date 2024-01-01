$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sedona
SX
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
57,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDMC5C11L6649589
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 57,611 KM
Black 2020 Kia Sedona SX FWD 8-Speed Automatic V6 Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shopper's needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether you're seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, we've got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.
* Sedona owners tend to report a quiet cabin, an easy-to-use touchscreen infotainment system, a good set of connectivity features, a comfortable and forgiving ride, and comfortable seating especially in models with optional seating upgrades. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic
