Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

74,129 KM

Details Description Features

$29,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - Just Arrived

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GT - Just Arrived

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 9388426
  2. 9388426
  3. 9388426
  4. 9388426
  5. 9388426
  6. 9388426
  7. 9388426
  8. 9388426
Contact Seller

$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

74,129KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9388426
  • Stock #: M12333
  • VIN: JM1BPAMMXL1159811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,129 KM

Vehicle Description

Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing.

Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! We have Mazda factory trained technicians servicing and repairing your vehicle using the latest technology and comprehensive inspection process. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2023 Mazda CX-9 Sign...
 1,003 KM
$61,850 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Limite...
 111,806 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic EX|...
 48,023 KM
$30,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory