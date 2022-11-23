$29,994+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,994
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GT - Just Arrived
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$29,994
+ taxes & licensing
74,129KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9388426
- Stock #: M12333
- VIN: JM1BPAMMXL1159811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,129 KM
Vehicle Description
Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! We have Mazda factory trained technicians servicing and repairing your vehicle using the latest technology and comprehensive inspection process.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Forman Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7