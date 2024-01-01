Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Volvo XC90

101,495 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum 6 Passenger Luxury - AWD - Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum 6 Passenger Luxury - AWD - Nav

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

  1. 11062808
  2. 11062808
  3. 11062808
  4. 11062808
  5. 11062808
  6. 11062808
  7. 11062808
  8. 11062808
  9. 11062808
  10. 11062808
  11. 11062808
  12. 11062808
  13. 11062808
  14. 11062808
  15. 11062808
  16. 11062808
  17. 11062808
  18. 11062808
  19. 11062808
  20. 11062808
  21. 11062808
  22. 11062808
  23. 11062808
  24. 11062808
  25. 11062808
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
101,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV4A221K5L1530311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JB24046
  • Mileage 101,495 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J & J Auto Sales

Used 2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring AWD - Loaded - Nice SUV for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring AWD - Loaded - Nice SUV 69,405 KM $34,777 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury - AWD - Nav for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury - AWD - Nav 96,677 KM $27,777 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD - Disp Screen - Nice SUV for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD - Disp Screen - Nice SUV 131,975 KM $23,888 + tax & lic

Email J & J Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-4040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

Contact Seller
2020 Volvo XC90