2021 Honda CR-V
LX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Alloys|Local
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$36,536
+ taxes & licensing
26,575KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H25MH221612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,575 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD
This 2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD is in excellent condition, both inside and out. With low mileage and a comprehensive certification process, it offers reliability and peace of mind for your driving needs. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a well-maintained Honda CR-V!
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
- Honda Sensing Suite (Collision Mitigation Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation)
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
- 17-inch Alloy Wheels
- Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Integration
- Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink®
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- Automatic Climate Control
- Remote Engine Start
- Eco-Assist™ System
- 5-inch Color LCD Screen
