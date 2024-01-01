Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>Certified Pre-Owned 2021 Honda Pilot EX-L with Navigation</strong> <ul> <li>Navigation System</li> <li>Leather-Trimmed Seats</li> <li>Heated Front Seats</li> <li>Power Moonroof</li> <li>Third-Row Seating</li> <li>Rearview Camera</li> <li>Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Integration</li> <li>Bluetooth HandsFreeLink</li> <li>Satellite Radio</li> <li>Honda Sensing Suite (includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation)</li> <li>Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor</li> <li>Power Tailgate</li> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>20-Inch Alloy Wheels</li> <li>LED Headlights with Auto-On/Off</li> <li>Roof Rails</li> <li>Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control</li> <li>Wireless Phone Charger</li> <li>USB Charging Ports</li> <li>Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines</li> </ul> <strong>Premium Features, Premium Comfort</strong> Step inside the spacious and refined interior, where luxurious black leather-trimmed seats welcome you. Equipped with a Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Integration, and a power moonroof, every journey becomes an unforgettable adventure. <strong>Safety Meets Innovation</strong> Drive with confidence knowing that the Honda Sensing Suite, Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor, and multi-angle rearview camera are always on your side. Whether navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, your safety is our top priority. <strong>Experience Excellence</strong> Dont miss your chance to own this Certified Pre-Owned 2021 Honda Pilot EX-L with Navigation. No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty! Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

2021 Honda Pilot

24,385 KM

Details Description

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi|Certified|HtdLthr|RmtStart|HtdWheel

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda Pilot

EX-L Navi|Certified|HtdLthr|RmtStart|HtdWheel

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 11118787
  2. 11118787
  3. 11118787
  4. 11118787
  5. 11118787
  6. 11118787
  7. 11118787
Contact Seller

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
24,385KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H74MB506542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # U11983
  • Mileage 24,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Pre-Owned 2021 Honda Pilot EX-L with Navigation




  • Navigation System
  • Leather-Trimmed Seats
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Power Moonroof
  • Third-Row Seating
  • Rearview Camera
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Integration
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
  • Satellite Radio
  • Honda Sensing Suite (includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation)
  • Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor
  • Power Tailgate
  • Remote Engine Start
  • 20-Inch Alloy Wheels
  • LED Headlights with Auto-On/Off
  • Roof Rails
  • Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • Wireless Phone Charger
  • USB Charging Ports
  • Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines




Premium Features, Premium Comfort

Step inside the spacious and refined interior, where luxurious black leather-trimmed seats welcome you. Equipped with a Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Integration, and a power moonroof, every journey becomes an unforgettable adventure.

Safety Meets Innovation

Drive with confidence knowing that the Honda Sensing Suite, Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor, and multi-angle rearview camera are always on your side. Whether navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, your safety is our top priority.

Experience Excellence

Don't miss your chance to own this Certified Pre-Owned 2021 Honda Pilot EX-L with Navigation.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forman Honda

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T for sale in Brandon, MB
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T 153,245 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic LX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|56MPG for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Honda Civic LX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|56MPG 90,187 KM $28,430 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Odyssey Touring|Certified|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|DVD|Local for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Honda Odyssey Touring|Certified|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|DVD|Local 73,016 KM $43,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2021 Honda Pilot