$46,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Pilot
EX-L Navi|Certified|HtdLthr|RmtStart|HtdWheel
2021 Honda Pilot
EX-L Navi|Certified|HtdLthr|RmtStart|HtdWheel
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
24,385KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H74MB506542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # U11983
- Mileage 24,385 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified Pre-Owned 2021 Honda Pilot EX-L with Navigation
Premium Features, Premium Comfort
Step inside the spacious and refined interior, where luxurious black leather-trimmed seats welcome you. Equipped with a Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Integration, and a power moonroof, every journey becomes an unforgettable adventure.
Safety Meets Innovation
Drive with confidence knowing that the Honda Sensing Suite, Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor, and multi-angle rearview camera are always on your side. Whether navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, your safety is our top priority.
Experience Excellence
Don't miss your chance to own this Certified Pre-Owned 2021 Honda Pilot EX-L with Navigation.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
- Navigation System
- Leather-Trimmed Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Moonroof
- Third-Row Seating
- Rearview Camera
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Integration
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
- Satellite Radio
- Honda Sensing Suite (includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation)
- Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor
- Power Tailgate
- Remote Engine Start
- 20-Inch Alloy Wheels
- LED Headlights with Auto-On/Off
- Roof Rails
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Wireless Phone Charger
- USB Charging Ports
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2021 Honda Pilot