Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Hyundai KONA

70,255 KM

Details Features

$24,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai KONA

TREND AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai KONA

TREND AWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$24,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,255KM
Used
VIN KM8K3CA58MU672460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-825
  • Mileage 70,255 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2021 Hyundai KONA TREND AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Hyundai KONA TREND AWD 70,255 KM $24,750 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Terrain SLE AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 GMC Terrain SLE AWD 70,385 KM $28,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain SLE AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 GMC Terrain SLE AWD 43,753 KM $31,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,750

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai KONA