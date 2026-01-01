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2021 Mazda MAZDA6

111,659 KM

Details

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L

Watch This Vehicle
14094378

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
111,659KM
VIN JM1GL1VM1M1609301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D055
  • Mileage 111,659 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L 111,659 KM $21,500 + tax & lic

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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

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204-717-XXXX

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204-717-5500

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$21,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2021 Mazda MAZDA6