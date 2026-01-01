$21,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mazda MAZDA6
GS-L
2021 Mazda MAZDA6
GS-L
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
111,659KM
VIN JM1GL1VM1M1609301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D055
- Mileage 111,659 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2021 Mazda MAZDA6