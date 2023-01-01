Menu
2021 Subaru Outback

46,650 KM

Details Features

$44,950

+ tax & licensing
$44,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2021 Subaru Outback

2021 Subaru Outback

Limited AWD - Loaded - Nice Crossover

2021 Subaru Outback

Limited AWD - Loaded - Nice Crossover

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$44,950

+ taxes & licensing

46,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607835
  • Stock #: J23102
  • VIN: 4S4BTDNC7M3144008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J23102
  • Mileage 46,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

