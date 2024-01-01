$48,950+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Highline One Owner - Luxury - Nav
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$48,950
+ taxes & licensing
73,493KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2TR2CA6MC566928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,493 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
