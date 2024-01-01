Menu
Certified Pre-Owned 2022 Honda CR-V Touring
Honda Sensing® Suite: Includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Lane Keeping Assist System, and Traffic Sign Recognition
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™
Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Integration
Premium Audio System with 9 Speakers, including Subwoofer
Hands-Free Access Power Tailgate with Programmable Height
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control System
Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat with Memory Function
Panoramic Moonroof
This certified pre-owned 2022 Honda CR-V Touring offers a perfect blend of versatility, comfort, and advanced technology. With its turbocharged engine and AWD capability, it delivers a responsive and confident driving experience. The spacious and luxurious interior is equipped with premium features to enhance your comfort and convenience on every journey. Plus, with Hondas certified pre-owned program, you can enjoy added peace of mind knowing that this CR-V Touring has undergone a rigorous inspection and comes with additional warranty coverage.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

2022 Honda CR-V

15,200 KM

Details Description

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V

Touring|HtdLthr|Navi|RmtStart|HtdWheel|Certified

2022 Honda CR-V

Touring|HtdLthr|Navi|RmtStart|HtdWheel|Certified

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

15,200KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H95NH201035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Pre-Owned 2022 Honda CR-V Touring




  • Honda Sensing® Suite: Includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Lane Keeping Assist System, and Traffic Sign Recognition
  • Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Integration
  • Premium Audio System with 9 Speakers, including Subwoofer
  • Hands-Free Access Power Tailgate with Programmable Height
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control System
  • Power-Adjustable Driver’s Seat with Memory Function
  • Panoramic Moonroof




This certified pre-owned 2022 Honda CR-V Touring offers a perfect blend of versatility, comfort, and advanced technology. With its turbocharged engine and AWD capability, it delivers a responsive and confident driving experience. The spacious and luxurious interior is equipped with premium features to enhance your comfort and convenience on every journey. Plus, with Honda's certified pre-owned program, you can enjoy added peace of mind knowing that this CR-V Touring has undergone a rigorous inspection and comes with additional warranty coverage.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2022 Honda CR-V