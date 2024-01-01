$41,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
Touring|HtdLthr|Navi|RmtStart|HtdWheel|Certified
2022 Honda CR-V
Touring|HtdLthr|Navi|RmtStart|HtdWheel|Certified
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
15,200KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H95NH201035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified Pre-Owned 2022 Honda CR-V Touring
This certified pre-owned 2022 Honda CR-V Touring offers a perfect blend of versatility, comfort, and advanced technology. With its turbocharged engine and AWD capability, it delivers a responsive and confident driving experience. The spacious and luxurious interior is equipped with premium features to enhance your comfort and convenience on every journey. Plus, with Honda's certified pre-owned program, you can enjoy added peace of mind knowing that this CR-V Touring has undergone a rigorous inspection and comes with additional warranty coverage.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
- Honda Sensing® Suite: Includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Lane Keeping Assist System, and Traffic Sign Recognition
- Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™
- Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Integration
- Premium Audio System with 9 Speakers, including Subwoofer
- Hands-Free Access Power Tailgate with Programmable Height
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control System
- Power-Adjustable Driver’s Seat with Memory Function
- Panoramic Moonroof
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2022 Honda CR-V