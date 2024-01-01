$26,500+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L AWD
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
59,104KM
Used
VIN KM8K2CAB9NU884651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # ADS-842
- Mileage 59,104 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Hyundai KONA SE is a stylish and modern SUV designed to turn heads and elevate your driving experience. With its sleek Gray exterior and contrasting Black interior, this vehicle exudes a contemporary and sophisticated vibe.
Under the hood, the KONA SE is powered by a robust 2.0L Naturally Aspirated Inline-4 engine paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. This combination, along with the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, ensures a smooth and responsive driving experience.
Here are some of the standout features of this SUV:
- **Wheels & Tires**:
- 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels
- Heated side mirrors
- **Safety & Assistance**:
- Blind Spot Collision Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Assist
- Forward Collision Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Rearview Camera
- **Convenience & Comfort**:
- Keyless entry and start
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Dual Climate Control
- Air Conditioning (A/C)
- Power Windows
- Power Door Locks
- Cruise Control
- Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Steering Wheel Controls
- **Infotainment & Connectivity**:
- 8-inch touchscreen display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- **Safety**:
- Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
- Traction Control
- Assisted Braking
- Anti-lock Brakes (ABS)
- Child Safety Locks
- Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
- Driver Side Airbag
- Theft Deterrent/Alarm
- **Additional Features**:
- Daytime Running Lights
- Trip Computer
The SUV is designed with both the driver and passengers in mind, offering a blend of performance, safety, and comfort features. Whether you're commuting through the city or heading out on a long highway drive, the 2022 Hyundai KONA SE ensures that you do so in style and with confidence.
At Sisson Auto, we strive to make your vehicle purchase seamless and stress-free. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, and a safety recall check. Additionally, a complimentary CarFax history report is provided, and home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2022 Hyundai KONA