$33,500+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Feather AWD #Sunroof #360Camera
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Feather AWD #Sunroof #360Camera
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$33,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-1254
- Mileage 127,193 KM
Vehicle Description
Spacious Comfort Meets All-Season Confidence
Experience the perfect blend of power, space, and versatility with this 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT AWD! Equipped with a strong 3.6L engine and smooth automatic transmission, this SUV delivers confident performance whether you're commuting in the city or heading out on a family road trip. With AWD capability, youll enjoy added traction and stability in all weather conditions, making it a dependable choice year-round.
Inside, this Traverse LT is designed with comfort and convenience for every passenger. Enjoy power-adjustable front seats, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel to keep you comfortable during colder days. Dual-zone climate control up front with separate rear climate controls ensures everyone rides in comfort, no matter where theyre seated. Remote start and push-button start add everyday ease, while the large touchscreen infotainment system keeps everything within reach. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via Bluetooth or USB, and enjoy rich, immersive audio with the premium Bose sound system. Dual sunroofsone for front passengers and one for the rearbring in natural light and elevate every drive. The power liftgate makes loading cargo simple, while the 360-degree camera and backup camera help make parking and maneuvering effortless.
Advanced safety features provide added confidence on every journey. With lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and forward collision warning, this Traverse is equipped to help keep you aware and protected on busy roads and long highway drives. Spacious, well-equipped, and family-ready, this 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT AWD is an excellent SUV for those who want modern technology, comfort, and capability all in one package.
Includes remaining balance of Chevrolet Powertrain warranty until May 2028 or 100,000km.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Vehicle Features
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