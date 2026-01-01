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<section dir=auto data-turn-id=67ef2016-f7e6-43cf-bf18-038da0ddeb2a data-testid=conversation-turn-17 data-scroll-anchor=false data-turn=user></section><section dir=auto data-turn-id=request-69c3033a-14e8-832f-9c34-75fefafaf84d-0 data-testid=conversation-turn-18 data-scroll-anchor=true data-turn=assistant><div><div><div><div data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=eb04a402-1821-47af-82fe-1f02a5bb696c dir=auto data-message-model-slug=gpt-5-3 data-turn-start-message=true tabindex=0><div><div><p data-start=0 data-end=482>Spacious Comfort Meets All-Season Confidence</p><p data-start=0 data-end=482><br data-start=48 data-end=51> Experience the perfect blend of power, space, and versatility with this 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT AWD! Equipped with a strong 3.6L engine and smooth automatic transmission, this SUV delivers confident performance whether youre commuting in the city or heading out on a family road trip. With AWD capability, youll enjoy added traction and stability in all weather conditions, making it a dependable choice year-round.</p> <p data-start=484 data-end=1381>Inside, this Traverse LT is designed with comfort and convenience for every passenger. Enjoy power-adjustable front seats, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel to keep you comfortable during colder days. Dual-zone climate control up front with separate rear climate controls ensures everyone rides in comfort, no matter where theyre seated. Remote start and push-button start add everyday ease, while the large touchscreen infotainment system keeps everything within reach. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via Bluetooth or USB, and enjoy rich, immersive audio with the premium Bose sound system. Dual sunroofsone for front passengers and one for the rearbring in natural light and elevate every drive. The power liftgate makes loading cargo simple, while the 360-degree camera and backup camera help make parking and maneuvering effortless.</p> <p data-start=1383 data-end=1821>Advanced safety features provide added confidence on every journey. With lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and forward collision warning, this Traverse is equipped to help keep you aware and protected on busy roads and long highway drives. Spacious, well-equipped, and family-ready, this 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT AWD is an excellent SUV for those who want modern technology, comfort, and capability all in one package.</p><p data-start=1383 data-end=1821>Includes remaining balance of Chevrolet Powertrain warranty until May 2028 or 100,000km.</p> <p data-start=1823 data-end=2277>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471.</p> <p data-start=2279 data-end=2461 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div></section>

2023 Chevrolet Traverse

127,193 KM

Details Description Features

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Feather AWD #Sunroof #360Camera

Watch This Vehicle
13953861

2023 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Feather AWD #Sunroof #360Camera

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

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Contact Seller

$33,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
127,193KM
VIN 1GNEVHKW6PJ250927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-1254
  • Mileage 127,193 KM

Vehicle Description

Spacious Comfort Meets All-Season Confidence


Experience the perfect blend of power, space, and versatility with this 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT AWD! Equipped with a strong 3.6L engine and smooth automatic transmission, this SUV delivers confident performance whether you're commuting in the city or heading out on a family road trip. With AWD capability, youll enjoy added traction and stability in all weather conditions, making it a dependable choice year-round.

Inside, this Traverse LT is designed with comfort and convenience for every passenger. Enjoy power-adjustable front seats, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel to keep you comfortable during colder days. Dual-zone climate control up front with separate rear climate controls ensures everyone rides in comfort, no matter where theyre seated. Remote start and push-button start add everyday ease, while the large touchscreen infotainment system keeps everything within reach. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via Bluetooth or USB, and enjoy rich, immersive audio with the premium Bose sound system. Dual sunroofsone for front passengers and one for the rearbring in natural light and elevate every drive. The power liftgate makes loading cargo simple, while the 360-degree camera and backup camera help make parking and maneuvering effortless.

Advanced safety features provide added confidence on every journey. With lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and forward collision warning, this Traverse is equipped to help keep you aware and protected on busy roads and long highway drives. Spacious, well-equipped, and family-ready, this 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT AWD is an excellent SUV for those who want modern technology, comfort, and capability all in one package.

Includes remaining balance of Chevrolet Powertrain warranty until May 2028 or 100,000km.

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

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204-717-XXXX

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204-717-5500

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$33,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2023 Chevrolet Traverse