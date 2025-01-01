Menu
2023 Kia Carnival EX – Now Available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba

The 2023 Kia Carnival EX redefines the family vehicle experience, offering a blend of luxury, advanced technology, and robust performance. Designed to meet the demands of modern families, the Carnival EX delivers comfort, versatility, and safety on every journey.

Performance & Efficiency

Equipped with a powerful V6 engine, the Carnival EX provides responsive acceleration and smooth driving dynamics. Its refined powertrain ensures a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency—ideal for both daily commutes and long family road trips.

Interior & Technology

Step inside to discover a spacious, upscale cabin designed with your family's comfort in mind. Key features include:

Versatile Seating: Thoughtfully arranged to accommodate up to seven or eight passengers with flexible seating configurations.
Advanced Infotainment: A user-friendly touchscreen system with seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration keeps everyone connected and entertained.
Premium Comfort: High-quality materials and intelligent storage solutions make every journey enjoyable.

Safety & Driver Assistance

Kia prioritizes your well-being by equipping the Carnival EX with a comprehensive suite of safety features:

Advanced Safety Systems: Features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Monitoring work together to enhance driver awareness.
Peace of Mind: Multiple airbags, stability control, and additional driver-assistance technologies provide maximum protection for all occupants.

Exterior Design & Style

The 2023 Carnival EX boasts a sleek, modern design that stands out on the road:

Bold Aesthetics: Striking lines, LED headlights, and a distinctive grille create a commanding presence.
Refined Details: Aerodynamic contours and carefully crafted exterior accents highlight its premium character.

Visit Planet Kia in Brandon

Experience the 2023 Kia Carnival EX firsthand at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. Our knowledgeable team is ready to answer your questions, arrange a personalized test drive, and help you discover the perfect family vehicle.

Discover innovative design and practical luxury with the 2023 Kia Carnival EX—where every journey is elevated to a new level of excellence.

Vehicle Details

Exterior Colour: Ghost Grey
Interior Colour: Black
Body Style: Minivan / Van
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Drive Type: Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Doors: 4-door
Passengers: 8
Mileage: 120,665 KM
VIN: KNDNC5H33P6234410

  • Exterior Colour Ghost Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 120,665 KM

2023 Kia Carnival EX – Now Available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba

The 2023 Kia Carnival EX redefines the family vehicle experience, offering a blend of luxury, advanced technology, and robust performance. Designed to meet the demands of modern families, the Carnival EX delivers comfort, versatility, and safety on every journey.

Performance & Efficiency

Equipped with a powerful V6 engine, the Carnival EX provides responsive acceleration and smooth driving dynamics. Its refined powertrain ensures a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency—ideal for both daily commutes and long family road trips.

Interior & Technology

Step inside to discover a spacious, upscale cabin designed with your family’s comfort in mind. Key features include:


  • Versatile Seating: Thoughtfully arranged to accommodate up to seven or eight passengers with flexible seating configurations.

  • Advanced Infotainment: A user-friendly touchscreen system with seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration keeps everyone connected and entertained.

  • Premium Comfort: High-quality materials and intelligent storage solutions make every journey enjoyable.

Safety & Driver Assistance

Kia prioritizes your well-being by equipping the Carnival EX with a comprehensive suite of safety features:


  • Advanced Safety Systems: Features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Monitoring work together to enhance driver awareness.

  • Peace of Mind: Multiple airbags, stability control, and additional driver-assistance technologies provide maximum protection for all occupants.

Exterior Design & Style

The 2023 Carnival EX boasts a sleek, modern design that stands out on the road:


  • Bold Aesthetics: Striking lines, LED headlights, and a distinctive grille create a commanding presence.

  • Refined Details: Aerodynamic contours and carefully crafted exterior accents highlight its premium character.

Visit Planet Kia in Brandon

Experience the 2023 Kia Carnival EX firsthand at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. Our knowledgeable team is ready to answer your questions, arrange a personalized test drive, and help you discover the perfect family vehicle.

Discover innovative design and practical luxury with the 2023 Kia Carnival EX—where every journey is elevated to a new level of excellence.







Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you. 



New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit? 



At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can! 




We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia.




Dealer Permit # 2824

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

2023 Kia Carnival