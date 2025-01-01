$39,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Carnival
EX
Location
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ghost Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # G5027C
- Mileage 120,665 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Kia Carnival EX – Now Available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba
The 2023 Kia Carnival EX redefines the family vehicle experience, offering a blend of luxury, advanced technology, and robust performance. Designed to meet the demands of modern families, the Carnival EX delivers comfort, versatility, and safety on every journey.
Performance & Efficiency
Equipped with a powerful V6 engine, the Carnival EX provides responsive acceleration and smooth driving dynamics. Its refined powertrain ensures a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency—ideal for both daily commutes and long family road trips.
Interior & Technology
Step inside to discover a spacious, upscale cabin designed with your family’s comfort in mind. Key features include:
- Versatile Seating: Thoughtfully arranged to accommodate up to seven or eight passengers with flexible seating configurations.
- Advanced Infotainment: A user-friendly touchscreen system with seamless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration keeps everyone connected and entertained.
- Premium Comfort: High-quality materials and intelligent storage solutions make every journey enjoyable.
Safety & Driver Assistance
Kia prioritizes your well-being by equipping the Carnival EX with a comprehensive suite of safety features:
- Advanced Safety Systems: Features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Monitoring work together to enhance driver awareness.
- Peace of Mind: Multiple airbags, stability control, and additional driver-assistance technologies provide maximum protection for all occupants.
Exterior Design & Style
The 2023 Carnival EX boasts a sleek, modern design that stands out on the road:
- Bold Aesthetics: Striking lines, LED headlights, and a distinctive grille create a commanding presence.
- Refined Details: Aerodynamic contours and carefully crafted exterior accents highlight its premium character.
Visit Planet Kia in Brandon
Experience the 2023 Kia Carnival EX firsthand at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. Our knowledgeable team is ready to answer your questions, arrange a personalized test drive, and help you discover the perfect family vehicle.
Discover innovative design and practical luxury with the 2023 Kia Carnival EX—where every journey is elevated to a new level of excellence.
Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you.
New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?
At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can!
We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia.
Dealer Permit # 2824
